Fort Smith Museum of History hosts virtual fundraiser

The fundraiser will help support the museum's mission to collect, preserve, and educate the region with the history and culture of Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Museum of History will be hosting a virtual fundraiser to help return to normal operating and staff hours.

The virtual fundraiser, "Unmasked" will be held online to avoid large social situations. Donations will support the museum's month-to-month operational costs, exhibitions, education, and programs. The funds will also support its mission to collect, preserve, and educate community members about the history and culture of Fort Smith and the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still negatively impacting the museum causing it to cancel multiple annual events including its biggest fundraiser "Pardi Gras". Other events, exhibitions, and programs have limited audiences or were rescheduled for later dates, and museum hours of operation were also reduced due to financial strain.

The museum hopes that additional funds will help it return to normal operating and staff hours to allow visitors the full experience of studying artifacts, enjoying the soda fountain, and participating in the museum’s events and programs.

The 111-year-old museum was founded in 1910 as a private nonprofit organization. It is the oldest functioning museum in the state.

The fundraiser will be going on from Nov. 1-19. You can make a tax-deductible donation by calling 479-783-7841, by emailing info@fortsmithmuseum.com, visiting the website, or by dropping by the museum. The museum is located at 320 Rogers Avenue.