Watch: Fort Smith murder unsolved after 42 years

In 1979, Lois Ensey was abducted while working at J's Night Owl Grocery off Highway 271 in Fort Smith. It was only her second night on the job and first night alone.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Monday marks 42 years since a Sebastian County woman was abducted and later murdered.

In July of 1979, Lois Ensey was abducted while working at J's Night Owl Grocery off Highway 271 in Fort Smith. According to private investigators, it was her second night on the job and her first time working solo.

The Fort Smith Police Department investigated her disappearance as a missing person case until they found her body days later off Highway 71 and Treece Road.

Because of the lack of leads, her murder is now considered to be a cold case.