Fresh produce and dairy products will be given at drive-thru beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 31 at City of Refuge Ministries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Clarence Smith Jr. and City of Refuge is inviting the public to a drive-thru giveaway on Friday, July 31.

The ministry will give away fresh produce and dairy products while supplies last.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m., and attendants are asked not to arrive before 6:40 p.m.