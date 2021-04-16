Fort Smith Public Library locations reopen with limitations

Three Fort Smith Public Library locations are now open with limited hours and services.

The Main Library, Miller, and Windsor branches are now open with no appointment required.

The Main Library is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, and the Miller and Windsor Drive neighborhood library branches are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be curbside service available at these locations as well.