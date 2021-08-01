Fort Smith metro permits up 40.9% in July; zoning district planned for Fianna Hills

Building activity in the Fort Smith metro, which had been on the decline for the past few months, rebounded with a vengeance in July.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Building activity in the Fort Smith metro, which had been on the decline for the past few months, rebounded with a vengeance in July with monthly totals coming in more than 40% higher than in July 2020.

The area’s three biggest cities reported $25.91 million in building permit values, up 110.6% from the $11.7 million in June and up 40.9% from the $17.75 million value in July 2020. The heavy month of building brought the region’s year-to-date numbers closer to last year’s level. At the end of June, the region’s building activity was down 5.5% when compared to the first half of 2020. At the end of July, the region’s year-to-date permit value total of $172.9 million is only down 1% from the seventh-month total of $184.84 million reported at the end of July 2020.

Fort Smith issued 232 permits in July with a value of $22.28 million, a 99.3% jump from the $11.18 million value of the 237 permits issued in June and up 25.5% from the $17.75 million value of the 201 permits issued in July 2020. Fort Smith’s building permits for the seven months of the year total $157.55 million, up 6.6% from the $147.8 million in the first seven months of 2020.