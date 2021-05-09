Fort Smith mayor recognizes local athletes signing with the NFL with 'Key to the City'

On May 11, Mayor McGill will present a key to the City of Fort Smith to Tre Norwood and Kiondre Thomas for their accomplishments of signing with the NFL.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Mayor McGill will hold a press conference to recognize two local athletes signing with the NFL.

During a press conference on May 11, Mayor McGill will present a key to the City of Fort Smith to Tre Norwood and Kiondre Thomas.

Norwood was drafted to the NFL in 7th round pick 245 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thomas signed with Cleveland Browns, undrafted, shortly after the draft season.