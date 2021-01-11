Fort Smith man shot and killed in Scott County home

ASP is investigating a shooting that left a Fort Smith man dead in southeast Waldron.

WALDRON, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a Fort Smith man.

According to an ASP report, the incident happened Nov. 10, evening in Scott County.

James Simmons Jr., 34, was pronounced dead at a Waldron hospital.

The ASP report states that shortly after 11 p.m., deputies responded to an armed disturbance call at a home on Yearling Ridge Road in southeast Waldron. Investigators say Simmons had been shot inside the residence and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

They did not release details about what led up to the shooting.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested and ASP has not indicated if any charges will be filed.