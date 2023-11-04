Fort Smith man reported missing, endangered by police

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating Jimmy Ray Self, who was last seen at 2:30 a.m. after being discharged from a local hospital.
He was reported missing by a family member, who is worried for Mr. Self's well-being.
If you have any information that can assist in locating Mr. Self, please call authorities 479-709-5100.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
