x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Smith man reported missing, endangered by police

Jimmy Ray Self was last seen around 2:30 a.m. after being discharged from a local hospital and has since been declared missing and endangered.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating Jimmy Ray Self, who was last seen at 2:30 a.m. after being discharged from a local hospital. 

He was reported missing by a family member, who is worried for Mr. Self's well-being. 

If you have any information that can assist in locating Mr. Self, please call authorities 479-709-5100.

Credit: 5NEWS

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out