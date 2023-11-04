Fort Smith man reported missing, endangered by police

Jimmy Ray Self was last seen around 2:30 a.m. after being discharged from a local hospital and has since been declared missing and endangered.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are requesting help locating Jimmy Ray Self, who was last seen at 2:30 a.m. after being discharged from a local hospital.

He was reported missing by a family member, who is worried for Mr. Self's well-being.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Mr. Self, please call authorities 479-709-5100.

