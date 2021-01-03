x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Fort Smith man dead after being struck by a motorcyclist on Grand Avenue

A Fort Smith man died from his injuries after being hit by a motorcyclist while trying to cross Grand Avenue near the Dollar General store.
Credit: MGN Images

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith Thursday (Feb. 25), according to a fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. 

The report states that Jonathan James Slaughter exited a parking lot near the Dollar General on Grand Avenue and entered the roadway when he was struck by a man driving west on a Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle just after 6:30 p.m. 

Slaughter died from his injuries at an area hospital on Friday, Feb. 26. 

His next of kin have been notified about his death. 

The driver of the motorcycle also sustained injuries from the crash. 

Corporal Kyle Story with the Fort Smith Police Department marked the weather as clear and the roadway as dry at the time of the crash. 

RELATED: Arkansas State Trooper not injured after semi-truck crashes into vehicle on I-40

RELATED: Pedestrian hit while crossing Wedington Drive on New Year's Eve