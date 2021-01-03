Fort Smith man dead after being struck by a motorcyclist on Grand Avenue

A Fort Smith man died from his injuries after being hit by a motorcyclist while trying to cross Grand Avenue near the Dollar General store.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 34-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on Grand Avenue in Fort Smith Thursday (Feb. 25), according to a fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The report states that Jonathan James Slaughter exited a parking lot near the Dollar General on Grand Avenue and entered the roadway when he was struck by a man driving west on a Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle just after 6:30 p.m.

Slaughter died from his injuries at an area hospital on Friday, Feb. 26.

His next of kin have been notified about his death.

The driver of the motorcycle also sustained injuries from the crash.