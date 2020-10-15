Fort Smith songwriter nominated for a Grammy

Performed by Irish band Hurricane Highway, the song "Heart Condition" is a huge hit in Ireland and The United Kingdom.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith local Jerry Glidewell and partner Chad Rolands song called "Heart Condition" has been nominated for a Grammy for Country Song of the Year.

Glidewell says he thought of the song after hearing an ad on television.

"The song 'Heart Condition' and the way that came about...I was watching the news and a pharmaceutical commercial came on talking about, 'if you have a heart condition...blah blah blah' I thought, 'that would be a great name for a song,' so it launched from that about a year ago," Glidewell said.

He says he has been songwriting for 25 years now and even during the coronavirus pandemic he says he continues songwriting with Roland over Zoom meetings.

We spoke with the partner's music publisher out of Los Angeles, Rex Benson, who is thrilled for the two men saying, "they are some of the most hardworking songwriters I have ever known."

According to the Grammy's, the final round of voting is set for Dec. 7 before the award show airs in late January.