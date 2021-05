The fatal accident happened on Rogers Ave. near Chick-fil-A.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man on a motorcycle was killed in Fort Smith over the weekend.

The fatal accident happened on Rogers Ave. on Saturday (May 8) at 9:37 p.m.

63-year-old William Joseph Hanson of Fort Smith was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled out of a Chick-fil-A parking lot. Hanson struck the vehicle, according to an accident report.