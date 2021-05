The fatal accident happened on Rogers Ave. Saturday night, across town from where Steel Horse Rally was being held.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man on a motorcycle was killed in Fort Smith on the weekend of the Steel Horse Rally event.

The fatal accident happened on Rogers Ave., across town from where Steel Horse Rally was being held, on Saturday (May 8) at 9:37 p.m.

63-year-old William Joseph Hanson, of Fort Smith, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he hit a truck that pulled out of a parking lot at 6810 Rogers Ave.