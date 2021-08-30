Fort Smith man killed after crash on I-40 in Conway

26-year-old Gabriel Saterfield was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-40.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was killed after an accident on Interstate 40 in Conway.

According to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Safety, 26-year-old Gabriel Saterfield was killed after an accident on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The report states that around 2:20 a.m., Saterfield was stopped in the westbound lane of I-40 due to a previous car accident. As he attempted to get back into his vehicle he was struck by another vehicle.

Saterfield's vehicle was knocked off of the roadway and into the wood line where it came to a rest.

The vehicle that struck him rolled multiple times and left the driver with unknown injuries.