Fort Smith man dies in head-on car crash

Courtnee Chandler, 43, was killed after a head-on collision in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, a Fort Smith man has died after a head-on collision that happened Thursday (March. 5).

Courtnee Chandler, 43 was driving southbound on South 24th Street around 1:25 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by William Roe, 73, also from Fort Smith, head-on. Roe was driving northbound on the same street, according to an accident report.

Chandler was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Roe was transported to Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The report states that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.