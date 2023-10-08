Fort Smith: Man dies after being hit by vehicle

Officials say the man was "walking next to his house moving a lawnmower," when the crash happened.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a 75-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Smith on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The man is identified as Thomas Humann of Fort Smith, according to the report. Officials say at around 4:24 p.m., Humann was on the side of the road of South L Street and South 21st Street "walking next to his house moving a lawnmower."

A 1990 Chevrolet truck was driving south on South 21st street and struck Humann killing him, the report says.

The weather was reported wet at the time of the crash.

