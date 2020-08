On Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a disturbance involving gunshots and found one deceased male in an apartment.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police (FSP) responded to a disturbance involving gunshots at West Apartments on N 50th St. at 12:49 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

FSP discovered one deceased male victim upon entering an apartment, according to Aric Mitchell, FSP Public Information Officer.

FSP say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.