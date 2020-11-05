x
Crews respond to large structure fire in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police Department has confirmed one burn victim.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith emergency crews responded to a large structure fire at 5816 Jenny Lind Place in Fort Smith Monday morning (May 11).

Fort Smith Police Department has confirmed there is a burn victim.

The severity is not known at this time.

House fire off jenny Lind and Jackson st area .

Posted by Scott Hansen on Monday, May 11, 2020
