local Crews respond to large structure fire in Fort Smith Fort Smith Police Department has confirmed one burn victim. Credit: David Lawson FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith emergency crews responded to a large structure fire at 5816 Jenny Lind Place in Fort Smith Monday morning (May 11). Fort Smith Police Department has confirmed there is a burn victim. The severity is not known at this time. House fire off jenny Lind and Jackson st area .Posted by Scott Hansen on Monday, May 11, 2020 Credit: Scott Hansen