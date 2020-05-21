Fort Smith judge sentenced two men to over 13 years combined in federal prison for drug trafficking

An Arkansas State Trooper working I-40 in Crawford County found approximately 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine in a vehicle search in April last year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that 57-year-old Stephen Mark Cox of Beverly Hills, California was sentenced on May 14 to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute more than 5 Kilograms of Cocaine.

40-year-old Scott Samuel Green of Los Angeles, California was sentenced on May 20 to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearings in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.

On Apr. 17, 2019 an Arkansas State Trooper was on duty and working on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, Arkansas.

The Trooper observed a white SUV commit a traffic offense and initiated a traffic stop.

The Trooper made contact with Green, who was the driver, and Cox, who was the passenger, and proceeded to interview them.

After the interview and receiving consent to search the vehicle, the Trooper searched the vehicle and located approximately 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

The suspected cocaine field tested positive for cocaine.

Cox and Green were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019 and entered guilty pleas in December 2019.

This case was investigated by the Arkansas State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.