Filmmakers can soon submit their work for Fort Smith International Film Festival

Starting Feb. 4, submissions for the 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festival will be accepted to compete for cash prizes, trophies and scholarships.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Submissions are about to start being accepted for the second annual Fort Smith International Film Festival, taking place on Aug. 26 and 27.

Beginning Feb. 4, submissions for the 2022 festival will be accepted by the festival screening committee to compete for cash prizes, trophies, and scholarships. This year's theme is "Borderlands" inspired by the City of Fort Smith and its history.

“Why Borderlands as the theme? Fort Smith is an original wild west border town. Physical and societal borders are where innovations and novel concepts are born. Creativity flourishes in these spaces. The film acts as a threshold between actuality and fantasy capturing the moment a border is established, defended, or overcome," said Brandon Chase Goldsmith, president of the River Valley Film Society and executive director of Fort Smith International Film Festival. "The stories of our lives exist within these borderlands and movies bring those experiences to the screen.”

TempleLive, a historic downtown Fort Smith venue, will serve as the host location for the 2022 festival featuring screening rooms and filmmaker workshops.

The entry fee per film is $10 for early birds to $25 for later entries. Film categories include people of color, indigenous, music video, animation, high school and college student short film, documentary, short and feature-length films.

“The Fort Smith International Film Festival gives Fort Smith the opportunity not only to view amazing independent films from all over the world but also allows us to share the beautiful city of Fort Smith with the rest of the world,” said Clay Pruitt, festival coordinator.

For more information or to submit your film, click here.

