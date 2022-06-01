Fort Smith International Film Festival receives works from more than 50 countries

Festival Executive Director Brandon Goldsmith said festival screeners are watching 135 hours of film in the process to select category winners.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith International Film Festival, now in its second year, received 364 submissions from more than 50 countries and the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations. The festival received submissions from 32 countries the first year.

“It’s exciting to see that our film festival is growing and becoming even more international,” Festival Executive Director Brandon Goldsmith said in a statement. “We have gotten submissions from close to ten additional countries and over 10 more hours in film than we received the first year. Not only are the quality of our entries increasing, but more people around the world are discovering Fort Smith Arkansas!”

Goldsmith said festival screeners are watching 135 hours of film in the process to select category winners. Submissions to this year’s festival include “Valera,” submitted March 5 from a director in Ukraine, and “One,” submitted Feb. 4 from the Russian Federation.

