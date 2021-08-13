Fort Smith International Film Festival beginning August 13

The opening night features include TGE, Brad Neely and regional filmmakers.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith International Film Festival will be bringing a variety of films from all over the world.

The Fort Smith festival will began Friday, August 13, at 5 p.m. and run through Saturday. The festival highlights over 130 films, including 52 International movies from 32 countries at The Bakery District, 5 Star Productions, The Majestic, and 906 Cigar Lounge.

The River Valley Film Society has partnered with TGE, a global virtual studio, entertainment and technology holdings company, for the opening night of the Fort Smith International Film Festival.

The evening’s keynote speakers ar Giovanni Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Kaplan, Chief Operations Officer. They will be speaking about Arkansas' place in the global entertainment market and the possibilities that exist for Fort Smith’s growing creative economy.

The night’s special guest is Fort Smith native Brad Neely, who is the creator of TV’s China, IL , Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio and many other internet favorites.

Opening night began with Sol Studio’s short about Fort Smith, followed by a regional filmmaker showcase featuring Kevin Croxton’s “In the Blink of an Eye,” Michael Day’s “Focus,” and Caleb Fanning’s “Blood on the Risers.”

The filmmakers will discuss their movies and answer questions from the audience. The keynote speakers and special guest will give their presentations followed by White Collar Sideshow, who will be performing their live music video show starting 10:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 14, the festival will be starting at 10:00 a.m. and going till 11 p.m. The marathon movie day ends with a Midnight Awards ceremony at the Majestic.

Tickets are $10 in advance and for the $15 Day of Show at FortSmithFilm.com. The festival will be following CDC and ADH COVID protocols along with reduced venue capacities, social distancing, sanitizing, and masks provided by Yeager’s Hardware.