Fort Smith in the hunt for a director of solid waste services

Kyle Foreman, director of solid waste services for the City of Fort Smith, has packed up for Billings, Montana, after serving almost five years with the city.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Kyle Foreman, director of solid waste services for the City of Fort Smith, has packed up for Billings, Mont., after serving almost five years with the city.

Foreman’s last day was Friday (May 14), said Shari Cooper, Fort Smith’s public relations and communications manager.

He took a job in Billings, she said, though she did not know what that position is.

Foreman was hired for the position with Fort Smith on June 25, 2018. At the time of his departure, his salary was $97,999.98 a year.

“Kyle was hired at a time when the Sanitation (Solid Waste) department needed a strong leader who also planned to improve and modernize the department. Kyle provided that leadership and we are saddened to see him leave,” said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The latest change to modernize the department that came during Foreman’s tenure is a move to convert the sanitation fleet to CNG-fueled vehicles.

On April 20, the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved resolutions to enter into contracts with Clean Energy of California, Inc. out of north Texas for the construction of a CNG fueling station at the landfill and to renovate the sanitation maintenance facility to CNG compliance.