City of Fort Smith honoring Fire Chief Christensen with procession ahead of funeral

Community members wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to line the streets of the procession route, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Procession Route

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, there will be a funeral procession for Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) Chief Phil Christensen.

Chief Christensen died after fighting brain cancer for nine months.

The procession will start at Fire Station 1 located at 200 North 5th St. Then, it will go down Garrison and Towson Avenues and stops at the Evangel Temple located at 1110 South 12th and Dodson where the funeral will begin at 10 a.m.

Individuals within the community wanting to pay their respects to Chief Christensen are encouraged to line the streets of the route.

Remembering Chief Christensen

"You can't say enough about Phil Christensen's character," said Wade Marshall, president of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters Association

FSFD Battalion Chief Darrell Clark says Chief Christensen was a great leader within the department.

Chief Christensen joined FSFD 31 years ago and has been in nearly every position. In 2016, he became chief of the fire department.

"He was very driven and he was a great firefighter and a leader," Clark said. "So it was natural for him to move up."

"That’s what we do. We help people. I love to be able to help people," said Chief Christensen during an interview with 5NEWS in 2013. "Were firemen, that's what we do."

Chief Christensen comes from a family of fighting fires, with his son, brother and nephew also being firemen.

Cancer linked to years of fighting fires

Cancer is a hard fought battle that isn't uncommon for firefighters.

Research shows that firefighters are 14% more likely to die from cancer. In 2022, the International Association of Firefighters added 469 names to their memorial wall. 348 of the names added were members who died from occupational cancer.

This is the second time in the last few years that a firefighter with FSFD has died from cancer. According to Wade Marshall, firefighter Eric Morrison died of cancer at a really young age.

Both Morrison and Christensen's deaths are listed as a "line of duty death,' because their cancer was caused by years of battling fires.

"Unfortunately it's our most aggressive guys that work at the busiest stations, fight the most fires, do the most work and those are the guys that we see disproportionately getting cancer related to fire services," said Marshall.

"He told me he was going to be here until he retires or until he die...and I knew he meant it," said Clark.

