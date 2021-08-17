Take a look: Fort Smith high schools get a makeover heading into the new year

Renovations at Northside and Southside High Schools include expanded cafeterias, more classrooms, new freshmen centers and much more just in time for school to start

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The renovation of Northside and Southside High Schools has been completed as the new school year starts.

Both schools added new classrooms, new freshman centers and expanded cafeterias, almost doubling their original sizes. Southside also received a new gym and a few storm shelters.

The schools say the renovations were made possible because voters approved a millage increase for Fort Smith schools in 2018 for district-wide improvements.