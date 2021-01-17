Fort Smith Walmart stores and First United Methodist Church partner to thank frontline workers

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Walmart stores and First United Methodist Church have partnered to thank frontline workers for their ongoing work to fight COVID-19 across the region.

"Fort Smith Front line workers have been fighting the COVID battle at both Mercy Hospital and Baptist Health for months and the number of cases is still on the rise. As hospital capacities are being tested, front-line workers at the hospitals still are driven to care for River Valley residents. To show appreciation for all the front line workers are doing, local Fort Smith Walmart stores partnered with the First United Methodist Church to provide snacks and other food products."