Fort Smith first responders to celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out helps first responders build a better relationship with community members.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith will be celebrating National Night Out on Oct. 5, at the Central Mall parking lot.

National Night Out is an event created to build relationships between neighbors and law enforcement and to raise awareness for crime, drug, and violence prevention and education. The celebration also showcases the partnerships between local businesses, law enforcement agencies, and area citizens.

Local law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, military members, and many more will be at the event. There will be vehicle displays, representatives for community resources, free food, and door prizes.

Every year over 15,000 communities from across the United States, its territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide join together to celebrate National Night Out.