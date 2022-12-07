Fort Smith's first-ever Whataburger set to open this fall

Fort Smith is getting its first-ever Whataburger restaurant, which is set to open this fall and plans on bringing over 100 jobs to the local community.

Whataburger and its franchise group WAB Venture Inc. are breaking ground on the new eatery on Friday, July 15. This restaurant is the first of multiple locations that the franchise group is opening with future sites planned in Arkansas and Oklahoma as part of the Whataburger expansion into the two states.

Currently, Whataburger and its franchisees have six Arkansas and 34 Oklahoma restaurants. The Arkansas locations include two Fayetteville units and restaurants in Rogers, Springdale, Magnolia and Texarkana.

The Fort Smith restaurant plans on bringing over 100 jobs to the local community. The restaurant is currently in the hiring process for Restaurant Managers while hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in the coming months.

