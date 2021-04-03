City Directors respond to high rate of vaccine rejection among Fort Smith firefighters

Less than half of Fort Smith police officers and firefighters have notified their departments they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — There is not much the City of Fort Smith can do about the relatively small number of first responders choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine other than provide them with opportunity and information and encourage them to become vaccinated, city leaders say.

Less than half of Fort Smith police officers and firefighters have notified their departments they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the 145 firefighters with the Fort Smith Fire Department, 63 have been vaccinated, said Fire Chief Phil Christensen. Of the remaining 82, 81 have said they either do not want the vaccine or they want to wait for further testing, Christensen said. The remaining one has either not scheduled or is listed as undecided.

The Fort Smith Police Department has hosted two clinics, said Aric Mitchell FSPD public information officer, with 40 officers receiving both vaccine doses. There are 146 sworn police officers in the department, Mitchell said, and it’s uncertain how many police officers have received one or both vaccine doses. Other officers choose to receive the vaccines through their doctors or pharmacies, and because of the confidential nature of medical records, employees are not required to report medical treatment they receive to the department, this includes vaccines, Mitchell said.

“Local governments and healthcare organizations all across the nation are experiencing similar responses from their employees with regard to the vaccinations. Personal health is a sensitive subject and is different for every individual. The City of Fort Smith recognizes this and has done its best to provide access to those employees wanting the vaccine,” said Shari Cooper, public relations and communications manager for the city.