Fort Smith firefighters credited with saving many homes and businesses following large gas main fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A massive gas main fire in Fort Smith Wednesday (Sept. 16) night could be seen from miles away.

The scene looks much different Thursday (Sept. 17). Despite the fire's size, the Fort Smith firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes and businesses. The damage from the fire was limited, living just a few burned trees and damage to a fence.

The high-pressure transmission line carrying natural gas caught fire around 9:00 p.m.

Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) crew members say fire crews worked endlessly to ensure the flames didn't spread to any nearby natural gas lines. They are crediting the firefighters who showed up as the reason the fire didn't cause massive damage.

"In coordination with the local officials, we were able to experience a fire like this but have minimal structural damage, and no injuries at all," Fred Kirkwood with AOG told 5NEWS.

Some residents near the flames evacuated Wednesday night just in case.

"The hissing noise got louder, and I was super nervous that something was about to explode. The flames just got bigger, so we grabbed the diaper bag, and we got out," Sarah Sainner said.

AOG crews are still investigating what sparked the blaze.

It's unclear when gas will be turned back on to the remaining customers who lost their gas due to the explosion.