Fort Smith firefighter battles vehicle fire

The Fort Smith Fire Department says the vehicle fire was on Gary Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a vehicle fire on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The fire took place on Gary Street. FSFD shared a video on Facebook of a firefighter working on the fire in the driveway of a home. The vehicle appears to be fully engulfed in flames and smoke eventually takes over the camera lens.

The fire was eventually put out but there is no word on if anyone was injured.

To watch the video, click here.

P-8 out at a vehicle fire on Gary st. Posted by Fort Smith Fire Department on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device