Breaking News
Local News

Fort Smith firefighter battles vehicle fire

The Fort Smith Fire Department says the vehicle fire was on Gary Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a vehicle fire on Saturday, Aug. 5. 

The fire took place on Gary Street. FSFD shared a video on Facebook of a firefighter working on the fire in the driveway of a home. The vehicle appears to be fully engulfed in flames and smoke eventually takes over the camera lens. 

The fire was eventually put out but there is no word on if anyone was injured. 

To watch the video, click here.

Credit: Fort Smith Fire Department
Fort Smith vehicle fire

