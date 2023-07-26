Fire near Wheeler Avenue in Fort Smith sends pillar of smoke into the air

The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) says that a vehicle in the salvage yard caught fire, and no injuries are reported.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith residents have reported a pillar of smoke rising from behind the Yaffe's Iron and Metal scrapyard off of Wheeler Avenue.

