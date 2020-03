The Fort Smith Fire Department is battling flames at a business on S. 70th St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Fire Department is battling flames this morning (March 28th) at Hogwild Family Fun Center.

The building is located at 3000 South 70th Street, just off Rogers Avenue. Fire crews responded to the area around 4 a.m.

At this time, it is not known what caused the fire or if the building is a total loss.

There are currently no injuries reported in the fire.