Fort Smith fire chief dies after 9-month cancer battle

The City of Fort Smith says Chief Christensen battled cancer for the last nine months and his death will be considered a line-of-duty death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) is mourning the loss of its Fire Chief, Phil Christensen.

Chief Christensen died Saturday morning, Feb. 11.

The City of Fort Smith says Chief Christensen battled cancer for the last nine months and his death will be considered a line-of-duty death.

“Phil Christensen was a good man and will be greatly missed. He was an excellent Fire Chief, an asset to and supporter of the City of Fort Smith, and a wise advisor to me," Fort Smith city administrator Carl Geffeken said in a written statement. "I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Phil's wife, Kim, and the entire Christensen family.”

Chief Christensen joined the FSFD in May 1992 and was named driver in January 1999. He became captain in March 2007, battalion chief in September 2013, and assistant chief in November 2015. In July 2016, he was named fire chief.

The City of Fort Smith says "Chief Christensen was highly-decorated and well-respected by his peers."

It is with great sadness that we must report Fire Chief Phil Christensen has passed. Chief Christensen valiantly... Posted by Fort Smith Fire Department on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Christensen's funeral will take place at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10:00 a.m. The service will be open to the public.

City Administrator Carl Geffken has appointed Assistant Chief Boyd Waters as Acting Fire Chief.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device