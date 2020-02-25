Fort Smith EMS donates ambulance to Fort Smith Public Schools

Fort Smith Public Schools got a special gift that could lead students to future careers in healthcare.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith EMA donated an ambulance to Fort Smith Public Schools Monday (Feb. 24).

It's going to be used for the school district career and technology development center.

The new facility is set to open in the Fall of 2021.

A used ambulance is worth about $25,000-30,000.

The Fort Smith EMS board decided to give it as a gift instead of making money on it.

The partnership with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will allow students to earn college credit in fields of healthcare science, including nursing and responsive medicine.

"It was something that was on our list of things we needed to buy. They're very expensive. A simulator that looks like an ambulance cost as much as an ambulance. It's really exciting to be able to take this and outfit it and have it at the center so students from all around the region will be able to participate in our responsive medicine program," Gary Udouj, with Fort Smith Public Schools said.

This is not the first time Fort Smith EMS has donated an ambulance.