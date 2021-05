56-year-old David Lee Griffith was found dead inside a structure that caught fire on the 600 block of N 19th St.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A man was found dead when crews responded to a structure fire on Monday (May 17) night in Fort Smith.

According to the Smith Police Department (FSPD), 56-year-old David Lee Griffith was found dead inside a structure that caught fire on the 600 block of N 19th St.

The FSPD said the body will be sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.