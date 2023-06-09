Van Buren man dead after Fort Smith crash

According to a report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the man veered from the roadway and struck a tree.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A crash near the 5500 block of Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith has left a Van Buren man dead.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the man was driving a 2005 Mercury Mariner and veered from the road and struck a tree under clear weather conditions.

