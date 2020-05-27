Fort Smith Convention Center reopening for events in June

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Convention Center, including the ArcBest Performing Center, is planning to reopen for events on June 1. The convention center general manager says social distancing will play a factor in future events.
Ahead of reopening, convention center staff will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all event spaces, public areas, and equipment. The staff will wipe down and sanitize all high contact surfaces before, and following all events.
Staff at the convention center will wear masks at all times.
Events will have to fall under the Arkansas Department of Health's current guidelines of having less than 50 people present.
"We are excited about the opportunity to once again host events that fall within the guidelines and directives of the Arkansas Department of Health and we invite any and all events that fit the criteria to contact us," Fort Smith Convention Center General Manager Tim Seeberg said. "Currently, the Convention Center is allowed to host public or private events of up to 50 people, provided that reduced venue capacity limits aren't exceeded. We will ask and expect our clients to ensure social and physical distancing measures are followed, and ask that face coverings are worn in accordance with current directives. We will continue monitoring changes to guidelines and directives as they are announced by the Arkansas Department of Health, and adjust our event policies accordingly."
The Fort Smith Convention Center closed its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 17, due to emerging health concerns caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As of Wednesday, May 27, there have been 23 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Sebastian County, with 1,131 negative tests reported.