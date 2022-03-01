Fort Smith Convention Center posts $1.19 million loss in 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Convention Center operated at a loss again in 2021 thanks in some part to the late 2021 COVID resurgence, but an official with the relatively new third-party management company has hopes for a profitable 2022 and years to come.

“We missed our budget by $280,000,” Mulherin said. “Our profit was down $537,000. It’s not something we can hide, not something we can sugarcoat. But at the end of the day we were looking at meetings to come back. We were looking at big business in October that would have certainly been a part of this, and it just didn’t happen.”