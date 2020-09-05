Fort Smith City leaders deliver positive COVID-19 update

Fort Smith City operations will be at full capacity starting Monday (May 11)

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Things are looking good and going well in the River Valley when it comes to the region's COVID-19 response. That’s the message delivered by Fort Smith City leaders today.

They urged people to continue to take necessary practitioners to ensure things stay that way.

According to Dr. Bryan Clardy, the Sebastian County Health Officer, between just Mercy and Baptist Health more than 2,500 people have been tested for COVID-19.

There are no patients at either hospital with the virus.

The positive total for the county is 24, but 20 of those are listed as recovered

“We potentially have four and I suspect fewer active cases right now. We’ve had no deaths in Sebastian County from COVID-19," Dr. Clardy said.

Good news for a city where operations will be back to full capacity starting Monday (May 11).

“With all this said, there’s always a possibility of a resurgence and we don’t want that to happen as we begin to get the yellow lights, the caution lights to reopen," Mayor George McGill said.

Leaders continue to urge people to shop locally by utilizing online tools, delivery services and curbside pickup.

"We did have some establishments as far as shopping that did close but we did have a large number that modified their business practices to make sure their customers were there," said Talicia Richardson, the Director of 646 Downtown.

Doctors say even with all the positive news the people must remain vigilant by practicing social distancing, good hygiene and wearing face masks.

“I can’t emphasize this next point enough. Don’t go to work sick. Your boss will be much madder at you if you bring in COVID-19 to your workplace," Dr. Clardy said.