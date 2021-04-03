Fort Smith Children’s Shelter awarded $20K at 33rd annual Arkansas Business of the Year event

“We are truly humbled to be chosen as the recipient of this award,” said the Children’s Shelter, Director of Development, Ashley Forsgren. “With 1/3 of our budget normally fulfilled by a fundraiser that could not take place due to Covid-19, 2020 presented a financial hardship on the Shelter but also provided the opportunity for us to dig deeper into our mission. In 2020, the Shelter managed to successfully implement a model of care for our youth as well as expand our independent living program, GetREAL24. Because of newly available funding from the State and continued support from the community, we continued to provide long-term housing solutions, therapeutic resources, and supportive life-skills services to youth in foster care who call the Children’s Shelter and GetREAL24 their safe home. We are honored to be recognized for the transformative impact we are making on each of our kids in care.”