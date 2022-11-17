Fort Smith police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 12-year-old Adrianna Robbinson.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 12-year-old Adrianna Robbinson.

She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, with black or grey pants, and white Nikes with a pink Nike swoosh. She is 5'1" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She reportedly spoke to a friend near Johnson Street at approximately 6 p.m.

If you have any information that can assist police in locating Adrianna, please call 479-709-5100.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

