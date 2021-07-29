Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisan Market hosting upcoming summer festival

The festival-style market event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, feature events and activities.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chaffee Crossing encourages residents to take advantage of several events happening this summer at their farmer's market.

On August 7, there will be a "Summer Send Off" festival featuring live music, local talent, food trucks, kids activities and seasonal attractions.

Market organizers have partnered with the Fort Smith Athletic Club for a "Pickleball-takin' It To The Streets!" showcase where team members will demonstrate the game and provide free instruction from market guests.

There will be multiple mini-clinics that will last 30 minutes and then allow the public to spread out across courts painted on Terry Street for 30 minutes of play.

9:00 - 9:30 a.m. mini-clinic, with play lasting from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m.

9:30-10:00 a.m. mini-clinic, with play lasting from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

10:00-10:30 a.m. mini-clinic, with play lasting from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.

10:30-11:00 a.m. mini-clinic, with play lasting from 11:00-11:30 a.m.

11:00-11:30 a.m. mini-clinic, with play lasting from 11:30-12:00 p.m.

Other market events and activities will include making pottery and the selling of original pieces from Cre8ive Arts Network. The Belle Point Quilters Guild will also be holding exhibitions on English paper Piercing and sewing quilt tops without a machine.

Event organizers also ask guests to donate school supplies for the United Way of Fort Smith to distribute to local students.

Calvary Frontlines Church will provide the first sixty kids to arrive with a free water pistol. The market will offer kids storytime throughout the day, provided by Bookish.

Live music will be provided by the Oklahoma Moon Trio and Fats Marley.

Scheduled food and beverage trucks for the event are Poor Man's Pizza, Glory Bound Gyros, Mimi's Tamales, Kona Ice and Tap Truck Ozarks.

The Chaffee Crossing farmer's market is pet-friendly.

Future events will include:

September 18: Rockin’ Good Time—Live music and fun 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. with market vendors selling early Christmas shopping opportunities, late summer produce. Tentative: rock crawlers, monster trucks, and ATV displays

October 16: Fall Frenzy—Fall produce, early Christmas shopping, food trucks, live music, kids’ area, and more. Tentative: straw bales for sale, pumpkins, gourds, etc.

November 13 -10th Annual Regional Veterans Day Parade