Larry Clark, Fort Smith businessman and rodeo/fair leader, has died

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businessman and community leader Larry Clark died Sunday (Sept. 13). He was 77. He’s credited with leaving a legacy of professionalism in the business community, and expanding the regional rodeo and fair footprint and impact.

Clark was was born Nov. 20, 1942, in Fayetteville, to Roland R. Clark and Bonnie Clark Bradley. He grew up in Eureka Springs, where his father was owner of Clark’s Market, then the only grocery store in town.

According to his obit, he was president and salutatorian of his high school senior class and attended Arkansas Boys State. In 1962, he married Sandra Weems, and after graduating from the University of Arkansas in 1964, he was hired by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. In 1965 he accepted a job as assistant manager of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce where he helped recruit many of Fort Smith’s largest employers. In 1972 he entered the insurance business with his friend Sam Hiller.

“Together, they created Brown-Hiller-Clark & Associates, one of the largest insurance agencies in Arkansas, which is now known as BHC Insurance,” noted the obit.