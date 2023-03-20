City of Fort Smith announces bulky waste cleanup

Fort Smith offers a free pick-up program to help residents with these items.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith gave resources on how to remove bulky items to help with spring cleaning.

On March 20, Fort Smith pointed out that with warm weather on its way, many will want to spend time outside. With that in mind, now is a good time to take a look at the big items laying around like tubs, furniture, appliances, etc. that aren't in use and contact the City to come and pick them up.

Fort Smith has an ordinance that prohibits specific large items from being stored outside.

"Clean and well kept properties add to attractiveness of our Fort Smith Neighborhoods as well as promoting a positive and healthy environment for those around you. Everyone wants to live next door to a good neighbor so why not let it be you!" the City said in the announcement.

To remove these bulky items, contact the Solid Waste Department at (479) 784-2350. The removal service is free if you have an active water service at your home.

