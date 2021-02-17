Fort Smith Brewing Company opens warming shelter

Fort Smith Brewing Company is the perfect place to grab a cold one, but in the middle of a snowstorm they’re offering up something a little warmer.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the record low temperatures comes the chance of people in need being without a warm place to stay. One local brewery wanted to make sure that wasn’t a problem.

They’re trading brews for beds, a warm-hearted touch in a time of need.

“We’ve got heat here so we’re constantly temperature controlling our beer here so if our beer is that important the people in the community are definitely that important,” said owner Quinton Willard.

For Willard, owning a local brewery means more than selling beer.

“We’re always trying to build our community we are always trying to create a sense of togetherness,” Willard said.

A sense of togetherness that many can see.

“He worries about what’s happening with people out there,” said customer Joseph Gonzolas.

Gonzolas was no exception because Willard remembered his long-time customers' home didn’t have the best insulation so when the temperatures dropped he showed up.

“He was knocking and like dude it’s cold come stay here,” Gonzolas said.

And so to the brewery they went.

“He looks out for me,” Gonzolas said.

The business owner and the customer turned friends spent the night watching shows and hanging out.

“There’s nothing I could ever do to pay him back for what he’s done for me, nothing,” Gonzolas said.

If you’re in need of a warm place to stay over the next few days, at the Fort Smith Brewing Company they say their doors are open and all you need to do is call before.