Fort Smith Brewing Company continues to utilize alcohol delivery option

The governor has signed Act 158 into law, which will allow businesses to continue to deliver alcohol permanently.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Local breweries, liquor stores and taprooms were able to utilize alcohol delivery methods to make revenue during the majority of 2020.

Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed alcohol deliveries temporarily at the start of the coronavirus pandemic but has now signed Act 158 into law, which will allow businesses to continue to deliver alcohol permanently.

Owner of the Fort Smith Brewing Company Quentin Willard says alcohol deliveries saved his business when they had no other options. He says the revenue they made from deliveries allowed them to keep their business staffed and operational.

“We were able to do similar sales outside of our brewery as we would have done right here in our taproom so it was a huge save for our company. It helped us weather the storm,” Willard said.

Willard says they will continue to utilize the delivery option to continue to help at-risk people who need to stay at home, and it will also help people stay off the roads after a night of drinking.