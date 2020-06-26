x
Cars, coffee and beer at Fort Smith Brewing Company Saturday

The June 27th event will be family-friendly, complete with henna tattoos for the kids, beer for the adults and cars.
Credit: Fort Smith Brewing Company

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Brewing Company and Simply Grounded car truck and bike club Arkansas state are hosting a car show Saturday (June 27) from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Event-goers can enjoy freshest made in Fort Smith beer while enjoying fun activities.

The cars, coffee and beer event will be family-friendly, complete with henna tattoos for the kids, beer for the adults and cars.

Families can enjoy a night out with their local simply grounded car club and locally crafted beer.

The event will be held at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd.

