Fort Smith names Boyd Waters as new fire chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Acting Fire Chief Boyd Waters has been appointed to Fire Chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department by City Administrator Carl Geffken effective Monday, March 20, 2023.

According to City of Fort Smith's release, Waters has served as the interim chief since the passing of Fire Chief Phil Christensen in February, following a nine month battle with cancer.

“This appointment carries with it mixed emotions for me. I am honored that the City Administrator and Board of Directors have the faith in me to continue Phil’s legacy. He left big shoes to fill and I will share in the same commitment and dedication he had to lead this Department and serve the residents of Fort Smith,” said Waters.

Chief Waters has been with the Fort Smith Fire Department since February 2000, where he started as a firefighter. In February 2004, he was promoted to Driver, followed by a promotion to Captain in February 2011. Waters was promoted to Battalion Chief/Shift Commander in September 2013 and Assistant Chief in August 2016. In February 2023, he was appointed Acting Chief.

“Boyd Waters was promoted to Assistant Chief on the same day the late Phil Christensen was promoted to Fire Chief. He supported Phil in all aspects of the job and kept the Department running on all cylinders through a very difficult time. Boyd’s experience, character, and dedication to the FSFD made him a clear choice for the role. I am pleased to see him move into this leadership position with our city,” said Carl Geffken, city administrator.

Waters is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Southern Arkansas University Tech and he holds an Associate of Applied Science in Fire and Emergency Response. He will office from Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Fort Smith.

According to a release from the city, Fire Station No. 1 will be named the Phillip P. Christensen Fire Station 1 in honor of the former fire chief.

