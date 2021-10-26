Bombs found on rural Franklin County property safely detonated

The Fort Smith bomb squad detonated and destroyed two bombs that were found on a property in rural Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous Tuesday, Oct. 26, morning about two pipe bombs and a "bang gun" on a property at the end of Saw Mill Road.

According to investigators, they called the Fort Smith Bomb Squad to assist with the call.

They say they found one of the bombs in a barrel of water and another in a pipe.

Investigators say since this is a rural area and there were no homes to evacuate, the bomb squad destroyed and detonated the bombs on site.

They say the bombs were found on a property where investigators with the sheriff's office served a search warrant and made an arrest a few months ago. Investigators did not give any other information regarding that arrest.

Investigators are continuing to look into why the bombs were on the property.