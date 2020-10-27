Fort Smith Board of Education discusses school construction projects

The construction comes after voters approved a millage rate increase in 2018 to fund the $120 million Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday (Oct. 26) to hear a progress report on construction projects across the school district.

The construction comes after voters approved a millage rate increase in 2018 to fund the $120 million Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski said the switch to virtual learning at the end of the last semester and the later start to the current school year allowed construction crews more time without students or staff in various buildings.

“The little closures we had this year, although unfortunate for many reasons, did enable us to get in and move a little quicker on some of the schedules,” Morawski said.

One of the largest projects underway is the PEAK Innovation Center. The space will give students, mainly high school juniors and seniors, a chance to participate in career-based classes.

“That is a game-changer for us,” Morawski said. “I am very excited to open that school next year.”

According to the project manager, construction on the PEAK Innovation Center will finish up in the third quarter of 2021.

Two other major projects are in the works are the high schools. Northside and Southside High Schools will both be getting new competition gymnasiums and 9th-grade learning centers.